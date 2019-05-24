MSP: on the road Memorial Day weekend

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

LANSING, MICH. Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers will take part in three traffic safety initiatives over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in an effort to reduce or eliminate serious injury and fatal traffic crashes. The three enforcement efforts include Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts), Click it or Ticket and the 6 State Trooper Project.

“The MSP wants drivers to make safe driving decisions this holiday weekend,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “It takes just seconds to fasten your seat belt, opt for a designated driver or even open an app to use a rideshare service.”



The official Memorial Day enforcement period begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 24, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Last year, 15 fatal traffic crashes resulted in 19 deaths over the Memorial Day weekend, the most fatalities over the Memorial Day holiday weekend since 2014.



Operation C.A.R.E. was formed in 1977 to deter three causes of highway fatalities; aggressive driving, impaired driving and failure to use occupant restraints.



Click It or Ticket is a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign aimed at increasing the use of seat belts, which can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in a crash by 45 percent.