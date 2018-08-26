MSU College of Human Medicine, U.P. Campus Welcomes New Medical Students

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Marquette, Mich – The MSU College of Human Medicine, UP Campus is welcoming its new incoming students.

The UP Campus, site of the Rural Physician Program (RPP), is one of 7 community campuses across the state. Medical students interested in rural medicine can come to the U.P. campus to complete the Leadership in Rural Medicine Certificate during their last 2 years of medical education.

“We are excited to welcome this class of students,” remarked Community Assistant Dean, Stuart Johnson, DO, “They have been engaged in clinical encounters with patients regularly since the first few weeks in medical school — we look forward to seeing what they have learned and helping them on their journey.”

The UP Campus selects 12 students per year into the RPP through an interview process. Students get their clinical training primarily at UPHS - Marquette, as well as other communities and hospitals across the Upper Peninsula.

In addition to training medical students, the program is closely affiliated with the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program. The Residency Program is a three-year unopposed program for young physicians pursuing the specialty of family medicine.

“We are excited for another group of extremely bright students to join us in Marquette to complete their final years of medical school in the Upper Peninsula,” said Community Administrator, Susan Tincknell, “These students will be working with our dedicated physician preceptors who provide outstanding medical education.”

The incoming class of medical students include:

Briana Calderon

Sophia Garfinkel

Mary Hamati

Riley Johnson

John Parent

Danielle Schepperley

Kenneth Seid

Elizabeth Tuma

Max Waldrup

Breanna Zehnder

“The majority of these students are originally from Michigan, with three UP natives, and a few joining us from other states,” pointed out Tincknell, “Many of these students come back to the area to practice after their residency training, and we couldn’t be happier about that.”

To learn more about the MSU College of Human Medicine, UP Campus, visit http://www.mgh.org/for-healthcare-professionals/msu-college-of-human-medicine-up-campus

The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine – Upper Peninsula Region works in conjunction with UP Health System – Marquette to coordinate the training of family medicine residents and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine medical students. Since its inception in 1978, 286 medical students and 198 resident physicians have graduated from the two programs.