MSU Extension to host virtual spring seminar series for U.P. residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Registration for MSU’s Spring Seminar Series for U.P. residents is now open.

The following topics will be covered in the series:

Lake Effect Snow in the U.P. – March 16, 7:00 P.M. EST presented by Dr. Mark Kulie, NOAA Center for Satellite Applications and Research; Madison, WI & Dr. Claire Pettersen, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Space Science and Engineering Center.

Tourism in the Upper Peninsula – March 23, 7:00 P.M. EST presented by Will Cronin, MSU Extenstion.

PFAS Contamination in Local Waters – March 30, 7:00 P.M. EST presented by Dr. Courtney Carignan, MSU Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.

Sustainable Agriculture – April 7, 7:00 P.M. EST presented by Abbey Palmer, MSU’s Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center.

Registration for the series can be done online. The topics covered are specific to the Upper Peninsula, but anyone is welcome to attend the seminars.