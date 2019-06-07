Munising celebrates Pictured Rocks Days this weekend

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MUNISING– Seven years ago Pictured Rocks Days started in Munising that celebrates the area’s biggest attraction.

“So it combines a large festival with over 100 vendors, bands, it’s free to get into, bounce houses, a petting zoo, kayaking demonstrations, arts, crafts, all that type of thing will be down here this whole weekend,” said Kathy Reynolds, Executive Director, Alger County Chamber of Commerce.

One of the highlights of the weekend for U.P. residents is that they get a free ride on Pictured Rocks Cruises.

“They’re doing 1,250 free tickets each day,” said Reynolds. “It’s first come, first served basis. They just need to make sure they have their Upper Peninsula I.D. something like a driver’s license with their address, their U.P. address on there if they want to take the cruise for free.”

Pictured Rocks hold a lot of special meaning to the area. The summer months are when it’s most heavily visited.

“Not only local people that come down to the event, but we also get a lot of U.P. resident of course and we’ve tracked that and the last several years we’ve had every county in the U.P. represented in town,” said Reynolds. “And then we have of course tourists from all over the country, all over the state and then of course international tourists too.”

Pictured Rocks Days runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow and on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Binsfeld Bayshore Park.

