Sally Davis-Campana appointed to Marquette City Commission

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Social distancing may have halted businesses from being open, but local communities are still governing.

For the past month, Marquette City Commission meetings have been broadcast virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commission members have been using Zoom for their meetings, but members of the public are still encouraged to participate.

The broadcast can be found on Channel 191 as well as the City of Marquette’s YouTube page.

“Luckily, I have staff here that are a lot younger than I am, and they know how all of this digital stuff works and can set all that stuff up and it’s working out pretty well,” said Mike Angeli, Manager, City of Marquette.

“Tonight we are replacing Commissioner Lorinser, so there is a certain level of anxious there because we have to do this right and so far so it’s looking pretty good.”

Commissioner Andrew Lorinser resigned on March 16th due to his part in the discussion of the rebranding of Marquette Senior High School.

The commission interviewed 11 applicates for Lorinser’s seat during Monday’s virtual meeting.

The commission were tied between Anthony Retaskie and Sally Davis-Campana after 79 rounds of elimination voting.

Davis Campana and Retaskie then spoke for another 3 minutes to speak on their behalf.

After another vote and a coin toss, the commission appointed Sally Davis-Campana as Lorinser’s replacement. Davis-Campana was sworn in late Monday night during the City Commission meeting.