MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness Alger/Marquette is hosting upcoming virtual support meetings. The meetings are free, confidential peer support groups for individuals living with mental illness, as well as friends or families living with an individual with mental illness.

Upcoming meetings will be held on Monday, June 13, and Thursday, June 16 at 7:00 pm Eastern.

The meetings are held via Zoom. To receive an invite, send an email to ckbertucci58@charter.net or call/text (906) 360-7107 prior to 6:45 pm on the day of the support group.

You can follow National Alliance on Mental Illness Alger/Marquette on Facebook to learn more and for more information on future meetings.