National Homeless Awareness Month November 2018

The Alger Marquette Schoolcraft Continuum of Care Planning Body (AMSCoC), as part of National Homeless Awareness Month for November, will be hosting a couple of public events as well as releasing a number of articles/stories aimed at raising awareness of the AMSCoC and the work it is doing to help homeless families and individuals in Alger, Marquette and Schoolcraft Counties.

The month long activities kick-off on November 7th with the 2018 Fall U.P. Health Strategies Summit: Solutions for the Chronically Homeless from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Marquette Ramada Inn. Registration is $55.00 which includes lunch and break snacks. The remaining month-long events are free (see attached flyer). The public is encouraged to attend.

The AMSCoC is comprised of numerous and varied service agencies, businesses and formerly homeless individuals. The coalition is working throughout Alger, Marquette and Schoolcraft Counties as part of Michigan’s statewide plan to end homelessness in Michigan. This will be the sixth year the AMSCoC has organized these events.

The annual Helen McCormick award will be presented to a volunteer in recognition of extraordinary service to the homeless community on Nov. 27th following a candlelight walk from the Janzen House to the Room at the Inn Warming Center. The award is named in honor of Helen McCormick whose vision and dedication to the service of homeless individuals fostered the creation of Room at the Inn.

According to Douglas Russell, Executive Director of Room at the Inn and Chair of the AMSCoC, “Our community has homeless individuals, youth, and families struggling to meet their basic needs. Our understanding of these challenges continues to improve as we learn more about their life circumstances and how we can better connect them with the opportunities and resources that they need.

For more information, contact Douglas Russell at (906) 250-7461 or douglas@roomattheinn.org .

Homeless Awareness Month Events -November 2018

7th – 2018 Fall U.P. Health Strategies Summit; Solutions for the Chronically Homeless. 8:00am-5:00pm at the Ramada Inn-Marquette. Register on line at www.eventbrite.com or contact Kayla West at 906-361-4090 or email her at: kaylajeanwest @gmail.com $55 registration includes lunch and break snacks.

13th – Public Awareness Program – Peter White Library 7:00-8:30pm in the community room. CoC members will present a program that details homeless data and highlight the work of the CoC in our communities. It is open to the public at no charge.

19th – Public Awareness Program – Munising Public Library 6:00pm

CoC members will present a program that details homeless data and highlight

the work of the CoC in our communities. It is open to the public at no charge.

27th – Candlelight Walk from the Janzen House to the Warming Center 5:15pm It is open to the public at no charge. Candles will be provided. **At the Warming Center, the annual Helen McCormick Homeless Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented.