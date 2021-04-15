National Telecommunicators Week celebrates 911 dispatchers for their services

Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – In 1991, the United States Congress designated the second week in April. This year April 11-17 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

In addition to answering and dispatching emergency calls, telecommunicators also provide medical pre-arrival instructions, activate weather alerts, coordinate additional incident scene response, such as air medical service, road commission, utility, and public works department notifications; and handle the call-outs for specialized response teams such as the County Tactical Response Team, City of Menominee Critical Response Unit, Bay Area Mounted Search and Rescue, water rescue, US Coast Guard, medical examiner, State fire investigator, and County Victim Services Unit.

Telecommunicators receive calls through many different 911 dialing systems including wireless, traditional telephones, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and text messaging.

Director Andrew Primeaux with Menominee County 911 discusses why dispatchers deserve to be celebrated.

“You know, dispatchers this is their week to celebrate that. We’re kind of the behind-the-scenes person that has a great responsibility not very known other than to the people on the other side of that radio and/or that telephone in time of an emergency of a need,” said Primeaux.

Since its inception in 1996, Menominee County 911 has been the only Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) operating in Menominee County. Menominee County 911 is a department of the County and has the pleasure of providing emergency dispatching services to all of Menominee County, to include all cities, townships, villages and the Hannahville Indian Community.

“The past year has been challenging for the 911 Department and everyone who works in

public safety. There has been tremendous support for the emergency telecommunicators that

took extraordinary measures in their professional and personal lives to remain healthy and

provide the high quality of service our community has come to expect,” stated Andrew

Primeaux, Menominee County 911 Director.

“While many things slowed, or shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyday Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMS emergencies continued. In a time of great uncertainty, Menominee County 911 telecommunicators provided a constant source of reassurance and direction to those in need of emergency services. I am beyond proud of the dedication and loyalty the employees of Menominee County 911 (Central Dispatch) display each and every day.”