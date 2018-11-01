National Veterans and Military Families Month 2018

Image: MGN Online

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI — Yesterday evening, President Donald Trump declared November 2018 the second annual National Veterans and Military Families Month to “salute the brave and dedicated patriots who have worn the uniform of the United States, and…celebrate the extraordinary military families whose selfless service and sacrifice make our military the finest in the world.”

Beginning in 2017, President Trump proclaimed November Veterans and Military Families Month, marking the first time America celebrated Veterans and military families for the entire month and not just on Veterans Day, in keeping with the President’s strong focus on improving care and benefits to our nation’s heroes.

That tradition continues again this year with more than 300 events at VA hospitals, benefits offices and cemeteries across the country, including:

* senior leader visits to VA facilities

* open houses

* town halls

* benefits claims clinics

* volunteer recognitions

* homeless Veteran initiative events

* suicide prevention events

* faith-based community events

* flag planting tributes at national cemeteries

To celebrate Veterans and Military Families Month locally, the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center and the Escanaba Vet Center will hold the following events honoring Veterans and their families throughout the month of November:

* VA Medical Center Open House on Wednesday, November 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT at the Iron Mountain VAMC located at 325 East H St., Iron Mountain, MI.

* Free Virtual Reality Event for Veterans on Friday, November 9, from noon to 4 p.m. ET at the Edge of Reality VR Arcade located at 333 W. Washington St, Marquette, MI.

* Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11, at 11 a.m. CT, at the Iron Mountain VAMC.

* VA Vet Center Open House on Monday, November 12, from noon to 6 p.m. ET at the Escanaba Vet Center located at 3500 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI.

This year’s celebration of Veterans and Military Families Month caps an unprecedented period of improvement for VA, as the department has made groundbreaking progress over the last two years in the areas of accountability, transparency and efficiency across the department while enjoying an important series of legislative successes.

“At VA, Veterans and their families are at the center of everything we do. Veterans and Military Families Month is an opportunity for us to honor the service of these patriots while educating communities about VA benefits and services and our commitment to customer service improvement,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said.

“I echo Secretary Wilkie’s comments. We are hosting these events this month that I hope Veterans take advantage of for seeing what we, as the VA, can offer them as well as connecting with other Veterans, “ said Jim Rice, Director for the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center.

The full list of national events for Veterans and Military Families month is available at this link.