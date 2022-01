BREVORT, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan State Police closed US-2 between Brevort and St. Ignace as of 2:50 p.m. The area is currently at near-zero visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

According to authorities, the closure is expected to last several hours. Anyone needing to travel downstate should seek an alternate route; however, drivers should anticipate heavy snow and poor visibility on any roate.

Continue following UPMatters.com for the latest weather updates.