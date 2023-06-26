NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of a new era has begun for the City of Negaunee. On Monday they held an official groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of the Downtown Enhancement Project.

“It’s an investment in the community,” said Nate Heffron, City Manager of Negaunee. “If we do not invest like the city has not done in years then it does not give a reason for people to privately invest as well. We are not going to let our downtown fall apart.”

This project will make investments into aged infrastructure and provide new improvements. The project will include new roads, new water mains, sewer replacement, new signs, development of outdoors social hubs, and much more.

“This project will bring in more investment in Downtown Negaunee,” Said Heffron. “It will service folks who live in this community but also folks that want to visit our community.”

The project will begin right after Pioneer days in Negaunee and will continue until September. Downtown Negaunee will still be open during the construction.

