Negaunee Memorial Day parade

NEGAUNEE — Even though the weather wasn’t the greatest this morning, and brought out fewer people than usual, the annual Memorial Day Parade traveled through Negaunee.

The Negaunee VFW Post 3165 and Auxiliary hosted the annual Memorial Day parade and services.

Military personnel led the parade starting downtown on Gold Street, making their way through town before heading down Case Street near the Negaunee Senior Center.

The City of Negaunee and Negaunee High School marching bands were out entertaining the crowd with patriotic music to commemorate the day.

Veterans attending waved at those who came out to support them.

A memorial service was held at Negaunee and Northland Chapel Gardens Cemetery immediately following the parade.

The public was invited to the Negaunee VFW following the services for food and refreshments.

