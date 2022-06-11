MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Registered Nurses at Up Health System – Marquette will see increased wages and shift differentials as part of a new contract with the Michigan Nurses Association.

Contract negotiations began earlier this spring and a final contract was officially ratified Saturday.

“This contract makes UPHS–Marquette a more rewarding place to work so we can attract and keep nurses who are committed to our community and making the hospital the best it can possibly be,” Stephanie DePetro, RN, president of the MGH RN Staff Council and vice president of the Michigan Nurses Association Board of Directors, said. “This is a huge leap in nurses being recognized for our value, especially after putting in so many long shifts throughout the pandemic. Nurses remain focused on putting our patients and our community first.”



The three-year contract is retroactive to June 1, which is when the previous contract expired. Members voted Thursday and Friday on the contract.

“From day one, our leadership team was committed to updating the contract in a way that assured that we could continue providing high-quality care to the community, retain our outstanding, seasoned nurses and be a leader in recruiting clinical talent to our team,” Gar Atchison, chief executive officer of UPHS – Marquette, said. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement that meets the needs of our staff, the hospital and our community, and we look forward to continuing the positive momentum and further building our culture of respect, appreciation and collaboration within our team.”





