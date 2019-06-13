New corp officers appointed to Escanaba Salvation Army

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Major Alex Norton and Captain Aimee Norton are the new officers of the Escanaba Salvation Army serving Delta and Schoolcraft counties.

The Norton's will be arriving from Princeton, Indiana and coming home to Michigan. Together they have two sons, Carson who will be with them and attending Escanaba High School in the fall while their oldest son, Parker, will stay in Indiana where he is employed. Both have served more than 20 years as officers in the Salvation Army.

It is customary for officers to be reassigned to new posts every two to five years.

Following the retirement of Major Ralph and Major Debbie Hansen, prior Majors Lee and Melody Morrison filled this post for a short time until new appointments were recently made.

The Norton's will arrive on June 26th with their installation service on Sunday, June 30 at 11 am. The service will be held at The Salvation Army, 3001 5th Ave South in Escanaba and the public is invited to attend.