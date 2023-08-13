MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Words to Live and Bike By is an inspirational art project sponsored by The Marquette Public Arts Commission. The idea behind this endeavor is to take inspirational words placed at strategic locations along Marquette’s bike paths, which correspond with the specific location that best reflects the relationship between the words, their location, and how it affects the emotions of the viewer. Artists of all skill levels were invited to design works of art that take an inspirational word and create an artistic design which is then painted on Marquette’s bike paths in locations fitting for the message of the mural.

The Words to Live and Bike By project links language and artistic expression to invite Marquette and its visitors to connect as a community. The 6 new locations, stretched along the Holly Greer Bike Path, link touchpoints within our city. The words selected should help elicit positive change, whether from pure joy, thoughtful introspection, or motivation. The ongoing goal of Words to Live and Bike By is to remind us that all art can transform our experiences, even in our everyday lives. For example, the word GROW is located by an elementary school, and the word Persevere is located adjacent to the Beacon House and the hospital. Bikers, runners, walkers, and those just looking out the window can gain inspiration in their own way, depending on their circumstances. This year is the second such project, with covid interrupting the past 3 years.

Amelia Pruiett of Marquette’s Arts and Culture office says the designs and their locations will have a unique meaning to everyone.

“So, the word slim by project really wants to bring a kind of humanizing connection to this multi-use trail that people of all ages income levels all of that different people use this trail and want to find those connection points and really bring life to this trail that life exists on every day. So, the words are generally positive affirmation sort of words. And then this round, in particular, the sights were chosen but then along with the design proposal, the artists also proposed the specific words. So, this one in particular persevere. We’re right next to the beacon house and nearby the hospital as well as the warming shelter. And so, the artists really felt that perseverance would be an affirmation that a lot of people that are using this space would really feel.” Said Pruiett.

Work on the murals will continue for several more days. If you come across an artist working on the bike path, please slow down and use caution when passing.