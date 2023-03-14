MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Several issues were discussed at last night’s City Commission meeting in Marquette.

Most notable was the development of a parcel of land in the 2000 block of North Lakeshore Blvd. also known as the Cliff’s Dow property. Commissioners agreed to suspend negotiations with Veridia Group and enter into talks regarding the sale of the parcel to the State of Michigan for the express purpose of building a new veteran’s home near the Lake Shore. The measure passed 7-0. The city’s decision to choose a new buyer and change its intended purpose will likely be a more popular choice. Deputy Clerk Rachel Quayle reads a portion of the new resolution.

“Given the unique circumstances of this request and the nature of Cliff’s site, the city manager is recommending approval from the City Commission to suspend negotiation with 30 a group and enter into negotiations with the state of Michigan for the express purpose of the construction of a new veteran’s home,” said Quayle.

The deal is a long way from closure, the contaminated land must be cleaned of hazardous chemicals before any further development is possible.