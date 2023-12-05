MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A big change could be coming to one of the largest fixtures in Marquette, according to a local nonprofit.

The iconic Lower Harbor Ore Dock is the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge of Marquette. It is an instantly recognizable symbol of who we are as a community.

As interesting as it is to look at, access to this historical landmark has been non-existent, but that all may change. A group of like-minded individuals is hoping to transform our ore dock into an eco-friendly park for all to enjoy.

The group behind the Bot-Eco Center at the Ore dock has put together a plan to transform the Lower Harbor Ore Dock into a premier attraction that will complement our already amazing lakefront, all free and open to the public with no commercial interests. Board President Gisele Duehring explains.

“We call it the largest piece of art in town. And to engage with that would be something that helps people realize the history, much more than just reading a sign somewhere. Also, the huge luxury of this one is its proximity to downtown. Even NMU is within a one-mile radius of that and so the walkability of the dock to downtown would really help bring more community people as well as tourists to our wonderful businesses downtown.”

Duehring and her organization have embarked on their initial fundraising campaign, a contest in cooperation with Trenary Toast Bakery and Café to construct the best Gingerbread house made primarily from Trenary Toast. This competition is open to everyone interested in their ambitious project.

“We are very conscientious stewards of this project. And in being conscientious stewards, we want to really make this the people’s dock.”

Contestants can vie for prizes including Trenary Toast Gift certificates, and gift baskets depending on where they place. Trenary Toast is discounting the building materials needed for the projects and can be picked up at their café in Downtown Marquette.

Duehring says this contest is the first step in a campaign to bring awareness and elicit excitement around phase one of their vision to transform the ore dock, without changing the overall profile of the structure, into a place suited for a wide variety of uses.

Phase one will include access to the dock via a connection to the shore, a promenade around the perimeter and through the interior of the ore dock, as well as an amphitheater at the far end of the structure. Future plans include the development of the top deck with trees and plantings, solar panels for power, historical exhibits, and an electric boat rental dock on its north side.

For more information and how to enter the contest, please visit their website at https://www.oredockboteco.org/