New rights for Michigan voters now in effect: You may vote early

For assistance in obtaining the address and office hours, including weekend hours, of your city or township clerk, see Michigan.gov/Vote. After receiving your ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to complete the ballot and return it to the clerk's office. It will be counted with other ballots on Election Day. If an emergency, such as a sudden illness or family death prevents you from reaching the polls on Election Day, you may have someone deliver your request for an emergency absentee ballot to your city or township clerk's office before 4 p.m. on Election Day. Requests for an emergency ballot must be submitted after the deadline for regular ballots (5 p.m. the Friday before the election) but before 4 p.m. on Election Day. The emergency must have occurred at a time which made it impossible for you to apply for a regular ballot. Emergency ballots must be returned to the clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Please contact your local clerk for more information about emergency ballots. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy Michigan Sec. of State