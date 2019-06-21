Follow @WJMN_Local3

MACKINAC COUNTY — The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is announcing new security measures at the Mackinac County Courthouse. These security measures have been recommended by the State Court Administrator’s Office as well as area law enforcement, fire, and security officials.

Effective June 20, 2019, a single entry point has been established for entry into the Mackinac County Courthouse. This is to screen persons to prevent any weapons from getting into the court areas.

In order to enter the courthouse, all persons must use the entrances on the west side of the building. This is the side closest to the Sheriff’s Office and jail. Deputies are positioned there to use a metal detector and other screening tools to ensure the safety of everyone in the courthouse. The handicapped entrance will also be included in screening and used for those needing assistance.

This is just one step of a larger project of court security upgrades, including new alarm systems and fire and smoke detectors, which are to begin in the next few weeks. The Mackinac County Board of Commissioners and other elected officials have been working on these enhancements for over a year.

Funding for this project was supported through the delinquent tax fund from the Treasurer’s Office. This construction will last several months and will greatly enhance the safety of the facility when completed.