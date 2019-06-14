‘Next UP’ paves the way for Economic Development in Delta County

Follow @WJMN_Local3

On Thursday, June 13, more than 80 people gathered at Bay College for a free professional development seminar hosted by the local group, ‘Next UP’.

Next UP is the reincarnation of the Bay Area Economic Club and targets membership from the forward-thinking professionals of Delta County and surrounding areas.

Thursday’s seminar was the first event in the group’s professional development series and featured exploration on understanding and managing ‘Generations in the Workplace’. A panel of local leaders presented national workforce data and the unique demographics in Delta County that will shape the area’s future workforce.

“Our population is changing rapidly”, said presenter and Next UP President TJ Thomas, “With a large generation moving into retirement and a lack in number of folks from the younger generations to fill those roles, attracting & retaining employees will become even more competitive. If employers don’t take time to learn how to communicate across the generational divide and mentor the members of their team, they are missing the boat.”

“Feedback from event attendees has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Thomas. One local team of employees that attended the training said, “They absolutely loved it! [It] was one of the best trainings they have attended, and it was FREE!”

Next UP is committed to providing training opportunities and resources on interesting topics that impact our community. The group has the ability to facilitate difficult and sometimes uncomfortable conversations that are critical to community growth and economic success. Next UP is currently planning a networking event after Labor Day as well as a Leadership Conference in Fall 2019.

For more information about Next UP visit the Next UP facebook page at facebook.com/nextupdelta, email nextup@deltaeda.org or call TJ Thomas at (906)786-2192.