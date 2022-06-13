HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin nighttime paving on a resurfacing project in Harvey next week. The affected area runs on US-41 from Big Creek Road to the M-28 intersection in Marquette County.

MDOT plans to pave the US-41/M-28 intersection in Harvey at night to minimize impact on traffic. Paving is scheduled for Monday, June 20 through Thursday, June 23, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

If necessary, paving work may continue Friday night, June 24. Drivers can expect single-lane closures using traffic regulators.

The paving is part of a 3-mile highway project totaling a cost of $3 million. MDOT says the project includes milling and multiple-course asphalt resurfacing, joint repairs, intersection improvements, carpool parking lot resurfacing, guardrail replacement, signal upgrades, and pavement markings.

Initial work on the project began on May 16 and is estimated to conclude on September 2, 2022.