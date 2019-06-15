NMU Among Top 50 for Education Majors

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Northern Michigan University ranks 43rd among the nation’s “50 Best Colleges for Education Majors” identified by Study.com.

“This ranking looks at accessibility and affordability relative to the U.S. Department of Education and Michigan Department of Education outcomes we report through trusted systems,” said Joe Lubig, associate dean of the NMU School of Education, Leadership and Public Service. “I am so proud of what we do and the integrity with which we do it. People can’t believe the level of engagement we have with our schools, community and alumni. Sustaining those relationships to maintain a high-level program takes so much work on the part of our faculty.”



NMU offers bachelor’s degrees in elementary and secondary education in several focus areas, as well as a master’s degree with a variety of concentrations.

Study.com’s description praises NMU for giving students at least one “intense” semester of real-world teaching experience, either in Michigan or internationally. It also states that, through the Michigan Student Council for Exceptional Children and the Student Michigan Education Association, NMU helps connect students and teachers to foster a collaborative learning environment.

“I am proud of the high-quality candidates we develop in partnership with schools around the world,” Lubig said. “Dr. Kristen White just returned from meeting with our partners in New Zealand, who have had numerous NMU student teachers and have hired from that pool. They were raving about the quality of their hires from NMU. I have also done site reviews at 11 of the colleges and universities on this ranking and I know they are of quality. This gives me more confidence in the validity of this list.”

Study.com states that it evaluated hundreds of schools for the list and selected NMU based on academic and career resources for education major students, the quality of education, faculty and other factors.



To see the full rankings, click here.