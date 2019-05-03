NMU Board Approves New Academic Programs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy NMU

The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees today approved four new academic programs. Those that will begin with the fall 2019 semester are: certificate in applied workplace leadership; certificate in hospitality and tourism management; bachelor’s in social media design management; and master’s in mathematics. A master’s degree in speech-language pathology will be introduced in summer 2021.

In other action at today’s meeting, the board:

-Agreed that the 2019-20 general fund budget continue at a level no greater than the previous year until a new budget is approved, except for increases required by existing or newly negotiated union contracts.

-Approved schematic design services for the Career and Engineering Technology Facility, at a cost of $450,000. NMU selected four firms, from among 11 that submitted proposals, for on-campus interviews May 15-17. One firm will be selected to provide design services soon after and begin its work in June.

-Named Marguerite Moore of the School of Health and Human Performance the Mark R. and Eileen Lovell Professor, effective July 1.

-Conferred tenure to the following faculty members, effective Aug. 21: Brandon Canfield, Chemistry; Joshua Carlson, Psychological Science; Erin Colwitz, Music; Norma Froelich, Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences (EEGS); Yuba Gautam, Health and Human Performance; Monica McFawn, English; Sarah Mittlefehldt, EEGS; and Madison Ngafeeson, Business.

-Promoted the following faculty members to the rank of professor, effective Aug. 21: Amy Hamilton, English; Michael Letts, Art and Design; April Lindala, Native American Studies; Jacqueline Medina, Health an Human Performance; Melissa Romero, Nursing; Gary Stark, Business; and Jeff Vickers, Music.

-Promoted the following faculty members to the rank of associate professor, effective Aug. 21: Erin Colwitz, Music; Norma Froelich, EEGS; Scott Jordan, Health and Human Performance; Monica McFawn, English; Yuba Gautam, Health and Human Performance; and Madison Ngafeeson, Business.

-Renewed the following charter school academy contracts through June 30, 2024: Francis Reh Academy; East Shore Leadership Academy; and North Star Montessori Academy. George Crocket Academy was reauthorized for a term not exceeding two years, with an opportunity to add three additional years upon satisfying contractual obligations established by the NMU Charter Schools Office director.

-Agreed to delete the associate and bachelor’s degree programs in liberal arts and sciences, the master’s degree in training and performance improvement and the post-master’s certificate for family nurse practitioner.

-Appointed new Trustee Bridget Summers of Baraga to the board’s finance committee.

-Approved a revised Board of Trustees meeting schedule for calendar year 2019, moving the July meeting ahead by a day to Wednesday-Thursday, July 17-18.