NMU, faculty closer to agreement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University faculty union (NMU-AAUP) and the NMU administration reached a tentative agreement Friday on the “few outstanding items” they said contributed to a recent failed ratification vote.

“While you always wish you could do more for the faculty, we have a much better chance of ratification with this proposal. I greatly appreciate the efforts of our Chief Negotiator Lesley Putman and members of the administration that helped secure this agreement,” NMU-AAUP President, Dwight Brady, said.

When the union voted down the original agreement, members cited a 3% cut to promotions, cuts to summer pay and professional development funds, as well as inflation concerns as contributing factors.

“We are very pleased both sides were able to work collaboratively to reach an agreement,” Interim President Kerri Schuiling said.

The faculty will need to ratify the agreement, with final approval coming from the NMU Board of Trustees.