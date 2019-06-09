NMU Men's and Women's Soccer Schedules Released

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Women's Soccer has released their 2019 season schedule which features nine home contests and four matches against NCAA Tournament teams.

The 2019 gets started with the Wildcats heading to University of Minnesota-Duluth for a 7 p.m. start on Friday, September 6. The team then heads to St. Cloud State University on Sunday, September 8 looking to repeat a victory over the Huskies in 2018's season opener.

The home schedule begins at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 13 with NMU welcoming Winona State University to Marquette. On Sunday, September 15, Northwood University comes to town and begins at 1 p.m. as well.

The team will then visit University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday, September 21 before facing the Rangers on Friday, September 27 on their home field at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 29 sees the Wildcats host University of Purdue-Northwest and will get started at 1 p.m.

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play official begins at Ferris State University on Friday, October 4. The Bulldogs are coming off an appearance in the NCAA Third Round. The team then heads to Northwood Sunday, October 6. The next week, Sunday, October 13, NMU heads to rival Michigan Technological University.

The Wildcats return to Marquette for a four-game home stand. The stretch begins with NMU taking on defending GLIAC Championing and NCAA National Runner-up Grand Valley State University for a 4 p.m. start on Friday, October 18. At 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, Davenport University comes to town.

Saginaw Valley State University then comes to town for a 3 p.m. game on Friday, October 25. The Cardinals were another NCAA Tournament team last year. The homestand concludes with a fourth NCAA Tournament team, Ashland University, played on Sunday, October 27 at 1 p.m.

After a weekend at Purdue-Northwest on Friday, November 1, and Parkside Sunday, November 3, the regular season concludes with a league scheduled, non-conference matchup with rival Michigan Tech for Senior Day.

NMU returns rising sophomore Caroline Halonen (Hartland, Michigan) and junior Gaelin Hirabayashi (Ijamsville, Maryland), who both received All-GLIAC honors last season. Halonen also was named D2CCA All-Region. As a team, 2018 saw the Wildcats nearly double their goals per match and saw their best start to a season since 2011. NMU will look to build on their improvements as they look to make an appearance in the 2019 GLIAC Tournament.

View the 2019 Season Schedule for the NMU women here.

View the 2019 Men's Soccer Schedule

Northern Michigan University Men's Soccer has posted their 2019-2020 season schedule and it features 10 home games and three teams who appeared in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The season kicks off Thursday, September 5 with the Wildcats hosting University of Southern Indiana in Marquette, Michigan. USI hosted a second round matchup in the NCAA Tournament after a first round bye in 2018. The team hits the road for the first time Sunday, September 8 to take on Quincy University. NMU then will host Lewis University Thursday, September 12 before concluding nonconference action with Lake Erie College, played at Davenport University, Sunday, September 15.

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference slate begins with two home matches on Homecoming Weekend. On Friday, September 20 the team welcomes Purdue University Northwest and on Sunday, September 22 new GLIAC member Upper Iowa University comes to town.

NMU spends a weekend on the road at Ashland University, who is the defending GLIAC Tournament Champion, and Davenport University the last week of September. NMU then invites GLIAC Tournament runner-up Northwood University to Marquette on Friday, October 4 and regular season GLIAC leader Saginaw Valley State University on Sunday, October 6. SVSU defeated USI in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to reach the NCAA Third Round. The next week, Friday, October 12, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside visits Marquette.

The Wildcats will then hit the road for two weekends before coming back Friday, November 1 to host Davenport and then welcome Ashland for Senior Day on Sunday, November 3. The regular season comes to a close Friday, November 8 at Parkside.

The 2019 season will also feature a new NCAA Tournament format. This year will feature four super-regionals that consist of 10 teams each. The Wildcats super regional will consist of teams from the GLIAC, the Great Lakes Valley Conference, Great Midwest Athletic Conference and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Great American Conference partnership.