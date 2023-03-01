MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An issue with a third-party ticketing vendor that will take days to resolve, means a change for Northern Michigan University (NMU) fans hoping to attend upcoming playoff basketball and hockey games along with theater showings this week.

NMU announced that it, along with other colleges and universities across the country are experiencing issues with a ticket vendor that could take 5-7 days to resolve. This impacts the men’s and women’s home basketball playoff games on Wednesday, March 1 and the hockey playoff series on March 3-5. Those wishing to take in a showing of Salome on March 1-4 will also be impacted.

“Obviously, the timing is not ideal with men’s and women’s basketball and hockey at home for playoffs, and a theater production all taking place this week, but we’ve got a Plan B going forward,” said NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley.

NMU provided the following details for the events and how to purchase tickets:

Non-NMU student attendees can buy tickets in person as of 10 a.m. Wednesday at the NMU Ticket Office in the Berry Events Center, using cash or credit cards. All tickets are general admission seating.

Northern students who have paid the student athletic fee will gain access to the event with their valid NMU student ID. Tickets are limited to one per ID.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, in-person tickets will be available for the NMU hockey team’s best-of-three Central Collegiate Hockey Association playoff series against Bemidji State, scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if needed. Ticket prices are $5 for NMU students, $10 for students (18 & under), $14 for seniors, military and NMU faculty and staff, and $18 for adults. NMU students need to purchase tickets for CCHA playoff games per league requirements.

Hockey season ticket holder seats were included in season ticket packages. Any tickets already purchased for the series will be honored by the attendee providing a printout of the electronic ticket purchase confirmation email. Fans will have the option of selecting seats for ticket purchase until the point of the arena doors opening on game day, at which time any additional ticket purchasers will be sold tickets via random seating.

Tickets for the Panowski Black Box Theatre production of Salome will also be available for in-person ticket purchase with cash or credit card at the NMU Ticket Office in the Berry Event Center until 5 p.m. each day of the show and then an hour prior to showtime at the Panowski Black Box Theatre. All seating in the Panowski Black Box Theatre is general admission.

NMU Ticket Office hours at the Berry Event Center are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. until game time Friday and Saturday. If a Sunday hockey game is needed, the Berry Events Center ticket office will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and one hour prior to the game start.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but know that our NMU sports and theater patrons will do whatever is needed to support our Wildcat student-athletes and performers, and we sincerely thank them for that strong support,” said Comley.