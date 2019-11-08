NMU production addresses climate change through dance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- What We Leave Behind: Addressing Climate Change Through Dance is a multi-media and multi-art performance production.

The opening show was Nov. 8 at the Forest Roberts Theatre.

The production is put on by CO/LAB COLLECTIVE, a new group in Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. Members are from NMU’s School of Art and Design, College of Business, and School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.

The collaboration was brought together to “create positive change through many mediums.”

“There are some tips and tricks that are being offered here. Some things we can do to lessen our carbon footprint and to just leave this planet a little bit better than you know, how we found it,” said Jill Grundstrom, the CO/LAB COLLECTIVE creative director.

What We Leave Behind includes live music from OM (Open Mind) ensemble under the direction of Carrie Biolo. The show mixes dance, singing, and a lecture-type performance by Dr. Jes Thompson. Alongside six projection screens that help tell the story.

The remaining performance dates:

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on tickets, you can visit https://nmu.universitytickets.com/.