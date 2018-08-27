NMU's Fall Fest helps students get involved in school and community Video

MARQUETTE-- Sign up sheets, games and free prizes. It's all part of Fall Fest at NMU.

"Fall Fest is an event where students get to show up, check out community organizations," said Jon Barch, Associate Director, Center for Student Enrichment, NMU. "From non-profits to local businesses but also we're really focused on giving them an opportunity to meet other students who are currently coordinating the 316 student organizations on campus."

Whether it was their first day of classes as a freshman or returning students, many students showed up to find out what activities that would fit them.

"I always tell people to come and get involved right when you can because through these clubs and stuff, through different interests, through different people you can fit other opportunities elsewhere," said Don Ede, senior NMU student. "You can meet a bunch of new people and get a bunch of doors open for you.

Between local businesses, volunteer organizations and on campus groups, almost 200 booths were at this year's Fall Fest.

"So today's a little bigger than past years," said Barch. "The first 10 days is when everybody has their guard down and it's not awkward to say hello to somebody you don't know because everybody is doing it. So we start on the first day classes getting people connected systematically through this event called Fall Fest."