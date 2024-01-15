Dozens of Northern Michigan University students gathered today to honor Dr. Martin Luther King in the same spirit of his mission and his teachings.

Students at NMU celebrated the Martin Luther King holiday with a day of service. Representing many campus organizations, students and faculty got together at The Woods Lodge today to give back to the community. Those on hand-made blankets, and pet toys and designed special greeting cards for residents of Norlight Nursing Home to mark the occasion. One of the organizers of the event, Jenna Williams says these seemingly small acts of service can make a big difference to those in need as well as to the students involved.

“We are doing fleece blankets for the room at the end and the women’s shelter we made dog toys for you pause and then there are cards that are being made for residents at the nursing home. It’s a great thing to do and it’s super easy. I mean, this isn’t taking out a lot of time or effort. So just little things that people can do to give back is really important.” said Williams.

Williams went on to say that NMU students have always had a strong commitment to giving back to the community, and not just on special occasions. Every student organization is proud of its charitable giving with events throughout the year focused on community involvement and giving back.