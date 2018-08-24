UPDATE: no explosives found at UPHS-Marquette construction site Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MARQUETTE - Marquette City Police say no explosive devices were located at the construction site of the new UPHS-Marquette hospital today but the bomb threat is still under investigation.

An anonymous threat was found and police were notified at about 10:25 a.m. today.

Police say officers were dispatched to investigate at the site on Baraga Avenue near Seventh Street.

The hospital property was evacuated and the perimeter was secured.

Marquette Police Explosives K-9 Unit was deployed and the building was searched.

Workers were allowed to resume their duties at the construction site after the search was complete.

THE FOLLOWING WAS PUBLISHED AT 11:45 A.M.

MARQUETTE - A statement about the bomb threat at the construction site of the new UPHS-Marquette hospital has been released. In it, Regional Director of Marketing and Business Development for UP Health System, Victor Harrington, said, " On Friday morning , August 24, an anonymous bomb threat was found on the premise of the new UP Health System – Marquette campus, which is still under construction. The project managers and contractors on site responded immediately and appropriately to evacuate everyone from the premise and notify the appropriate authorities. At this time, Marquette City Police are investigating the threat and working to secure the premise. The safety of our people and community is our top priority. We are grateful for the swift evacuation of our people and contractors working on the construction site, as well as for the swift response of our police departments and emergency responders."

THE FOLLOWING WAS PUBLISHED AT 11:25 A.M.

MARQUETTE - Construction crews have been evacuated at the site of the new UPHS-Marquette hospital as police investigate a bomb threat.

A hospital spokesman says more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The new facility along US-41 is scheduled to be finished in December and to open in the spring of 2019.