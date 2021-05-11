12-year-old boy sustains minor injuries in dirt bike crash in Champion Township

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single motorcycle crash on Country Road AI near County Road AAD, in Champion Township.

A blue 2007, Yamaha TTR 125 dirt bike, driven by a 12-year-old Champion boy, was following behind two of his friends on the dirt portion of Country Road AI, when he lost visibility due to the dust obstructing his vision. The boy failed to navigate a curve at a bridge, which crossed the Middle Branch of the Escanaba River and left the trail to the left. The motorcycle sustained minor damage and came to a rest on the river bank.

The 12-year-old boy was the sole occupant on the dirt bike, and he was wearing a chest protector and a helmet. The boy was transported to UP Health Systems Marquette Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.