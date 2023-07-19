MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Center held their 16th annual “Run for Recovery” fundraiser event Wednesday at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Proceeds from this year’s Run for Recovery will benefit GLRC’s Compassionate Care Fund, which helps the cost of services for people who don’t have other means to pay. There was a 5k and 10k run plus a 5k walk. The surrounding theme of this year’s Run for Recovery was mental health awareness; today was 11 years to the date that Daniel Olsen, coach Jeff Olson’s son, took his own life.

“All these events like this create understanding about illnesses of the brain that…are common…medical…and very treatable,” said Jeff Olson.

“One of the reasons we had coach Jeff Olson here…he gave a speech right before the race started to just further that message of hope and of understanding mental health,” said event coordinator Nic Conroy. “Just keeping that awareness open knowing that it isn’t something to be stigmatized. It is an illness of the brain that people can and should talk about. [We’re] just keeping that awareness going [and] letting people know of all these services and resources that are always here and available.”

GLRC also planned two other Run for Recovery events in the U.P. on Wednesday. One in L’Anse, which was canceled due to the weather and one in Sault Ste. Marie.