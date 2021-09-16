16th annual Strut Your Mutt charity walk for UPAWS to take place this Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Prep your doggos for a day out on the town this weekend for the 16th annual Strut Your Mutt!

The event is a charity walk that helps to raise funds for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter, also known as UPAWS. There will be vendors, raffles, and contests like treat catching and best costume. The shelter hopes to raise $16,000.

“UPAWS in 2020 helped a thousand animals throughout the year and this year is just as busy and so we need the community’s support. And with great events like this, we’re able to help many, many animals that come through our facility,” said Bill Brutto, executive director of UPAWS.

The charity walk will take place this Saturday, September 18 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in downtown Marquette. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the event runs to 1 p.m. To pre-register for the event or to make a monetary donation to the cause, you can visit www.upaws.org.

