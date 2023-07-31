MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two supermoons will appear this August, the sturgeon moon, and the blue supermoon.

A supermoon is a full moon that appears larger in the sky because the moon is orbiting closer to earth. Typically, a supermoon will only happen 3 to 4 times a year.

The first supermoon of the month will take place on August 1st. The weather is supposed to be nice for viewing this moon other than the smoky conditions.

“For the supermoon, the full moon viewing, for Tuesday evening August 1st,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “Right now the weather looks pretty tranquil. Won’t be crystal clear because we’ll still have this high level smoke streaming across the U.P. like we’ve seen for the last couple of days. And so that won’t completely obstruct the view of the supermoon, but probably may cause at least some limited viewing with regards to the viewing on Tuesday night.”

Along with the sturgeon moon happening on August 1st, we will also see a blue supermoon in the same month.

“Now another thing that is unusual from a lunar perspective this month is on the 31st of August, we’re actually going to have a blue moon,” explained Zika. “And that occurs when you actually have two full moons in the same month. And it just so happened the way the calendar winds this year. But 31st of August there’ll be a second full moon.”

Having two supermoons in the same month is not very common, the next time we see this happen will be in January of 2037.