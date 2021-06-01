2021 Italian Fest canceled

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – St. Rocco – St. Anthony Society has decided to cancel this year’s Italian Festival dinner and picnic originally scheduled the weekend of July 23.

They say they considered the many safeguards that are necessary to ensure the full safety and well-being of the public and members and felt taht a full resumption of the celebration this year would be premature. The March for Members will still be held following the mass on Sunday.

The St. Rocco – St. Anthony Society says they look forward to next year’s celebration in July of 2022.

