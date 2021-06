SKANDIA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Skandia Lions club will host Skandia Community day on July 31 in Downtown Skandia starting at 10:00 A.M.

Parade participants will meet at Maple Lane Sports at 10:00 A.M. before they parade down Krieger Drive to the Skandia Community Center starting at 11:00 A.M.

At noon there will be food, beverages, music, kids games, a pony pull, antique vehicles and more fun for community members.