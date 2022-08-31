MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2022 Marquette Marathon is fast approaching.

This years marathon is on pace to have a record number of runners participate, having over eleven hundred people from 39 states sign up so far, with two days left to join the race. The Marathon will fire the starting gun at 7:30 Saturday morning, with various shorter races starting throughout the day. The Marquette Marathon Expo opens it’s doors at 3pm Friday afternoon. Marquette’s marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier, and the mostly downhill course, dropping nearly 900 feet from start to finish.

Race director Derek Lindstrom is seeing this 26.2 mile race becoming more popular, and no longer strictly for elite athletes.

“The marathon now involves everybody,” said Lindstrom. “It’s you and I, I mean, it’s just normal guys out looking for a challenge and it’s, it’s a wonderful accomplishment to finish a marathon. I mean, it truly is like a life changing event and until you’ve run one, you don’t understand that.”

The Marquette Marathon is considered a fast course ranking 25th fastest in the US and the 1st fastest course in Michigan.

If you want to know more, you can find the Marquette Marathon website here.