MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Maritime enthusiasts are gathering over the weekend to celebrate all things lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival kicked off on Friday at the Masonic Center with guest speaker Bruce Lynn with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society and a showing of the movie The Finest Hour.

This traveling festival picks a new town each year and spotlights the lighthouse(s) that graces its shores.

“Right now we’re here and we’re focused on the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse which is such a historical place and this city is so beautiful,” Marge Ellenberger with the Michigan Lighthouse Festival said. “There are 129 lighthouses in Michigan and they are incredible and we at the lighthouse festival want to make sure that people are aware of these lighthouses. So this year we want Marquette to be shined on and we want people to visit and donate so that the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse can be improved and kept up with because you know lighthouses needs a lot of work.”

The festivities continue on Saturday with a Mari-time market featuring over 10 vendors from 10am – 5pm in the Marquette Maritime Museum parking lot. Guest speakers Brian Lijewski will begin at 11am followed by Burt Mason at 2pm. On Sunday, a Fair Sailings brunch will take place at the Landmark Inn.

Tours of the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse will also be available throughout the festival with all proceeds going back to the lighthouse for upkeep and repairs.

The festival is free of charge and open to all ages.

For more information on the Michigan Lighthouse Festival, click here.