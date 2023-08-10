MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023 Marquette County Fair is taking place August 10-12 at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Gates open each day at 10 a.m., and the carnival opens each day at 1 p.m.
The county fair consists of rides, exhibits, interactive petting zoos and activities, live entertainment, specialty foods and more.
Ticket prices:
Adults 12+: $7.00
Children 5-11: $3.00
Kids 4 and under: Free
Military Appreciation & 60+ Senior Day (Thursday): $4.00
Weekly admission wristbands*:
Adult: $18.00
Children: $6.00
*Valid all three days. Separate from and not valid for midway rides. Wristbands must be intact and worn at all times.
For more information, visit marquettecountyfair.org.