NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Iron Industry Museum kicked off their Tuesday Afternoon Programs on July 11 with Ukrainians in the Upper Peninsula, taught by Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D., a professor at Northern Michigan University.

This program was the first of six held over the next six weeks at the museum. Troy Henderson, a historian with the Michigan History Center, says the museum’s goal is to help the public learn more about the rich Upper Peninsula history.

“It has been a staple of this museum for decades, where we invite local scholars, researchers, authors to present on their works and, whether it be a book or a film or research, this would be Upper Peninsula history-wide topics,” said Henderson. “Not just focused on the Iron Industry Museum or iron mining, but where we can invite scholars to really present their findings on the history of the Upper Peninsula.”

The programs run until August 15. All programs begin at 2 P.M. in the museum auditorium. Admission is free. Below is a full, detailed list of this year’s programs.