NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 20th Annual Swim Teal Lake: Benefit for Diabetes will be taking place on Saturday, July 29th, 2023. Swim Teal Lake is a fundraising event that helps support the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network (UPDON, a program partner with UPCAP) in their efforts to help people living with diabetes across the U.P.

“The West End Health Foundation is proud to be the Title Sponsor the for UPDON’s Swim Teal Lake 20th Anniversary. This will be the 10th year the West End Health Foundation has served as the Title Sponsor having provided over $120,000 in funding. The Foundation values its relationship with UPDON and is pleased to have provided support to UPDON and the services they provide,” Thomas Edmark, West End Health Foundation Board President said.

Swim Teal Lake Race Director and UPDON Program Manager, Kristen Cambensy, said, “We wouldn’t be able to host such an amazing event without the generous support of the West End Health Foundation. Not only does the Foundation match all swimmer donations, up to $10,000, they also supply us with a grant to purchase fantastic prizes and feed all of our swimmers and volunteers.”

Swim Teal Lake is open to swimmers of all abilities and ages and features a 1⁄4 mile

“Short-n-Sweet” race and two 2 1⁄4 mile races across Teal Lake (Beginner and Advanced Heats). The races start at 8:30 am in front of the Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. Registration can be found at www.swimteallake.org.

Swimmers and volunteers will be treated to a free lunch/dinner from the St. Rocco/St. Anthony Society’s Italian Fest at Al Quaal that is sponsored by the West End Health Foundation and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan. Volunteers on land and kayakers are welcome and encouraged to contact Kristen Cambensy at 906-273- 1120 or email cambensyk@upcap.org.