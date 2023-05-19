MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 28th annual Marquette County Community Baby Shower was held Friday.

“28 years our community has been doing this. This is a collaboration of many organizations. We all come together starting in January, and we start to solicit donations from the community,” said Barbie Dupras, event coordinator. “We get such generous things from organization and from individuals, and we also get generous donations from people who work all year sewing and knitting.”

All of these organizations have come together to bring resources to anyone in need. At this year’s baby shower there were 18 different organizations that had set up booths at Redeemer Lutheran Church to hand out items to anyone who had registered in the event.

“First time parents do not know how many opportunities and resources there are in this community, there are a lot of resources,” stated Dupras. “It doesn’t happen without the generosity of the people in the community, what we are able to give out today came from the community who took the time to have showers in their churches, put boxes out, donate money. It is valuable to let young people know that they are supported in Marquette County.”

For anyone willing to donate, you are able to bring all donations to the Community Action of Alger-Marquette. For more information, click here.