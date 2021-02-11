Multi-vehicle crash on County Road 550, school bus involved, no students aboard

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Early Thursday morning, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three vehicle crash on County Road 550 near Harlow Lake Road in Marquette Township.

24-year-old Daniel Russel of Gwinn was driving a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck on County Road 550 when he fell asleep and crashed into a Marquette Area Public School Bus driven by 59-year-old Joni Scott of Marquette.

After the initial crash, the Chevrolet pickup began to spin on the roadway and crashed into 34-year-old Matthew Taylor, who was traveling north behind the school bus.

The school bus was not occupied by students at the time of the crash.

Russel was transported by the Marquette Township EMS to UP Health Systems-Marquette for treatment of chest soreness. Russel was issued a citation for Careless Driving.

