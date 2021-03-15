42nd Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival cancelled for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Hiawatha Music Co-op has cancelled the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival for the second year in a row.

The festival was originally scheduled for July 16 – 18, 2021. Board members met several times over the past two months to review local, state and national mandates and data, evaluate financial projections, and assess survey results from their Festival Committee and general Membership to aid in the decision-making process. Due to the uncertainty of the projections, survey results, and the unpredictable timeline of activities related to COVID-19, the Board made the difficult decision to postpone their 42nd Festival to 2022.

“This is the second Hiawatha Festival to be cancelled in our 43-year history. It has been a long and challenging process for the Board to reach this conclusion. Our hearts go out to all of our Festival attendees, the performers who are experiencing the loss of income as well as the Festival vendors, suppliers and support people. As we go through this difficult time and witness how it is impacting everyone around us, we extend our sympathy to all of humanity that has suffered due to the pandemic,” said Susan Divine, executive director. “The Board and I would like to thank all our Hiawatha family and extended community for their support through this challenge. We will be meeting again this month to create a plan for a virtual Festival and are hoping that a music gathering of some kind might be possible this fall.”

The Hiawatha Board encourages folks to log on to the Hiawatha Music Co-op and all performer social media and websites to listen to and watch live performances. Updated information on future Hiawatha events can be found on their website www.hiawathamusic.org.