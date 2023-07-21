MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 43rd Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival kicked off Friday night at Tourist Park in Marquette!

The festival runs Friday through Sunday night, and besides listening to music there is also workshops throughout the weekend like clogging, belly dancing and swing dancing just to name a few.

“It’s kind of the kickoff for the festival so it’s really lively, everyone’s very excited and energetic,” said children’s music monitor Adam Grunert. “The dance tent will start going, it kind of kicks things off and gets everyone really excited and in the mood for Hiawatha. And then come [Saturday] is when the main stage kicks off and then all the artists start playing and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

“All the shops are fun, the music is really great,” said 11-year-old attendee Alice Penglase. “I’m really excited for going to the dance thing, the tent, and then [Saturday] night watching all the music over there.”

If you missed the first night of the festival Friday, it’s still going on Saturday and Sunday starting at 8:30 a.m. both days. For more information go to hiawathamusic.org.