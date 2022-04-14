K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WJMN) – The 4th annual K.I. Sawyer Easter eggstravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 16 at the K.I. Sawyer Air Museum.

The egg hunt will feature over 6,000 eggs, build your own Easter baskets, pictures with the Easter Bunny, free food, raffles, and more. With dozens of prizes and over 300 Easter Baskets to give away, the coordinator of the event Ryan Lipinski says he loves being able to give back to the community with events like this.

“It brings about community togetherness and the community puts this on as a whole,” Lipinski said. “I coordinate it, but the community puts it on as a whole and it shows that they support, care, and love each other as a community. Doing this every year along with the other events that we do, it keeps us coming together and helps us give people something to look forward to.”

The egg hunt for children four years old and under will begin at 3:15 P.M. followed by the egg hunt for kids five years older and up.

For more information, you can contact Ryan Lipinski at (724) 859-9549.