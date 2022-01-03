SKANDIA, Mich. (WJMN) – At approximately 2:49 pm on Monday, January 3, 2022 the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a roll-over accident at US-41 South and Selma Road in Skandia Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 74-year old Marquette man, was driving Eastbound in an F-150 when he struck a Chevy Traverse going Northbound. The Traverse was occupied by two women and two children in car seats.

Once struck, the Traverse rolled into a ditch on the East side of US-41 North of Selma Road coming to a rest on the driver’s side. All five people involved were transported via ambulance to UPHS Marquette for evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man driving the truck was issued a citation for failing to yield right of way.