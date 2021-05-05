62nd Annual Art on the Rocks Fine Art Show canceled

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Art on the Rocks has cancelled their art show scheduled for July 24 and 25, 2021.

They say the decision was made due to ongoing complications with planning around COVID-19 restrictions and respect for health of the community. The 2022 Art on the Rocks Fine Art Show is scheduled for July 30 and 31, 2022. Artist applications for the show will open January 1, 2022 and close March 31, 2022.