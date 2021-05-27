72-year-old man injured in a careless driving accident involving a semi in West Branch Twp

WEST BRANCH TWP, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a personal injury crash involving a passenger car vs a Semi-Tractor trailer. A 2018 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 72-year-old man from Gwinn, was southbound on M-553 when due to careless driving, the driver failed to stop and crashed into a back of the Semi which was stopped waiting to turn left onto Kelly Johnson.

The driver of the Semi, a 43-year-old Gwinn man, was uninjured. The driver of the Fiesta suffered a broken wrist, a broken collar bone, and other minor injuries. A dog in the car was killed. The car was totaled. It appears careless driving was the cause of the accident. Alcohol, drugs, or speed are not believed to be factors. The driver was cited for careless driving.