MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Michigan’s $75.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday. In response, Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith and Brad Canale, CEO of the Northern Michigan University Foundation, have issued the below statements regarding the $8 million budget appropriation coming into Marquette.

Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith:



“A top priority in the City of Marquette has been to support the redevelopment of the 23-acre old hospital property. This parcel is in the heart of Marquette, adjacent to Third Street, which is part of our downtown corridor. It has been reimagined from a decaying series of buildings to become much-needed housing, green space, and senior living opportunities. I remain grateful for the vision of the NMU Foundation to facilitate this project and to Veridea for their willingness to take it on. Recently, I learned that $8 million has been listed in the state budget to help facilitate the demolition of the buildings on the property and today that became final with the signing of the budget by Governor Whitmer. This kind of investment in our community is appreciated beyond words. For Marquette, that $8 million dollars means increased flexibility to consider affordable housing options, potentially shorter brownfield plan, and property coming back onto the tax rolls sooner. I am grateful for the vision of Governor Whitmer and leaders at the state level for seeing the exponential impact this investment will have in our region. This project has been a true partnership in every sense of the word, and a clear example of the good work that can occur when we find ways to work together toward common goals.“



NMU Foundation CEO Brad Canale:



“Governor Whitmer’s signing of the bipartisan state budget today is a critical milestone toward the

redevelopment of the former hospital site adjacent to NMU’s campus. Out of $75 million allocated from

the budget for blight elimination statewide, we are pleased that $8 million is coming to the Upper

Peninsula for this transformational project. The 23-acre site is mostly vacant and the demolition and site

preparation have been the biggest barrier to redevelopment.“